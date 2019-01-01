Drunk Elephant

Shaba Complex™ Eye Serum

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Shaba Complex™ Eye Serum contains potent doses of black tea ferment and copper peptides that work together to support a firmer-looking appearance around the eyes, helping to slow down the signs aging before they appear. A unique combination of edelweiss stem cells and niacinamide helps diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles. The powerful antioxidants in Co-Q10 help diminish signs of premature aging from environmental aggressors while also helping to fade the appearance of age spots. You won’t believe your eyes.