Search
Products fromShopShoesHeels
Aquazzura

Sexy Thing Cutout Booties

$565.00$169.50
At Shopbop
A cloverleaf cutout gives these soft suede Aquazzura booties a touch of modern, feminine chic. Polished aglets accent the lace-up closure behind the heel. Covered stiletto heel and leather sole. Leather: Calfskin. Made in Italy.
Featured in 1 story
Shopbop’s Clearing House With Its Sale-On-Sale
by Emily Ruane