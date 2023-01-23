Aranmei

Sexy Lace V-neck Chemise Nightgown

$23.99 $18.99

95% Polyester, 5% Spandex Imported ❀ Comfy Material: This flattering lace chemise nightgown is made by premium quality of modal cotton and lace. It is super soft, smooth, breathable, skin friendly, elastic, stretchy, lightweight and comfortable to dress. ❀ Fashion Design: Plunging deep v neckline with cute mini bow decor, elegant white lace scalloped on cup, sexy side slit with lace insert, adjustable spaghetti straps for perfect fit. ❀ Charming Style: This is a sexy lingerie for women, also can be a full slip under coat or jacket. Graceful Lace chemise nightgown, soft sleepwear, babydoll lingerie, lounge dress, nightwear, nightdress, party club wear, etc. ❀ Multiple Occasions: Great for valentines day, wedding night, honeymoon, bridal day, anniversaries, boudoir shoot, lingerie party, home/bedroom, Christmas day, New Year, etc. ❀ Warm Tips: We recommend to hand wash it with cold water and hang dry it. (Washing max 40℃, do not bleach.) Package included: 1 x Sexy Sleepwear with G-string.