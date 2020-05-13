Love Wellness

Do Sex Stuff with the slippery and hyper-moisturizing Sex Stuff Personal Lubricant by Love Wellness that's pH balanced to match the vaginal environment.Love Wellness care about your body so they formulate this organic lubricant to be made from 100% natural ingredients that maintain a woman's healthy microbiome down there. You deserve it, they made it: a personal lubricant that doesn't compromise your well-being, pleasure, or intimacy. Do Sex Stuff.Sex Stuff is made with organic aloe vera, quinoa, and is free of glycerin and parabens. It's also free of harsh chemicals that can disrupt the vaginal environment, so you can Do Sex Stuff without compromising your health and wellness. Sex Stuff is a FDA cleared personal lubricant. Not all lubricants are, so do your research and stay safe!