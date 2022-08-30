Love Wellness

Sex Stuff

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

Female-Friendly Lubricant: Love Wellness Sex Stuff is a slippery and hyper-moisturizing personal lubricant that’s pH balanced to match the vaginal environment. We care about your body, so we formulated this lubricant to be made from natural ingredients that help maintain your health down there. You deserve a personal lubricant that doesn’t compromise your well-being, pleasure, or intimacy. 2 fl oz tube. How it Works: Gentle, super slippery, and hydrating, our formula is pH balanced to help match and maintain the vagina’s pH level. Formulated with aloe to help support the vaginal environment. Clean Ingredients: This personal lubricant is made with women's bodies in mind. Contains natural ingredients like aloe vera and quinoa, and free of ingredients that can disrupt and be harmful to the vaginal environment, like glycerin and parabens. Vegan and gluten-free. How to Use: Apply a few drops wherever you please. Make it go further by spraying a mist of water on the skin to re-activate the lubricant if it begins to dry after extended use. This product is compatible with natural rubber latex and polyisoprene condoms, and is toy friendly too. It is not compatible with polyurethane condoms. Love Yourself Well: At Love Wellness, we create natural solutions for natural problems because we experience them too (Yes, really!). Discover clean, doctor-developed products that fit your body's needs and remember, you're never alone here.