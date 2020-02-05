Sportsheets

Sex & Mischief Black Bondage Tape

$15.99 $12.99

Buy Now Review It

At SheVibes

Sex & Mischief Black Bondage Tape by Sportsheets Sex & Mischief Black Bondage Tape can be used to bind, gag, blindfold, or dress the object of your affection. Easy to use and visually stunning. It's bound to please you both! Approximately 2 inches wide by 35 feet in length. Non-toxic materials. Only sticks to itself, not to your skin or hair! Create your own restraints, blindfolds, and unique fetish fashions Takes the place of bulky bondage restraints Perfect for bondage beginners Cuts with scissors Holds securely Reusable Includes: 1 roll of bondage tape measuring 35 feet in length (19.8 m), and 1.9 inches in width (48.2 mm) Materials: PVC, cardboard core