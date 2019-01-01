Seville Classics

Seville Classics Foldable Storage Ottoman, Charcoal Gray

$25.99 $24.63

Furnish your home with Seville Classics' Foldable Storage Ottoman in Charcoal Gray. Remove the cushion top to reveal a generous storage area for organizing clothes, blankets, linens, toys, remotes and more! Doubles as a plush footrest in the living room and is ideal for use as a stool in communal work spaces, dorm halls, or commercial environments like lounges. Folding design means the cube sets up in seconds and uses little space in storage. Unit is lightweight (less than 8 lbs.) and folds away easily when out of use. 100% non-woven polyester in an elegant Charcoal Gray. Cushioned lid provides comfort and style. Solid MDF construction throughout with removable top. Easily unfolds for set-up- No tools required. Specifications Dimensions: 15.7" W x 15.7" D x 15.7" H Capacities: 400 lbs. on closed lid- 30 lbs. on interior bottom Weight: 7.3 lbs. Model #: WEB256 What’s in the Box? 1 base 1 panel 1 lid Limited 1-Year Warranty Seville Classics product is backed by a limited 1-year warranty unless otherwise specified. The warranty protects against original defects in material or workmanship under normal home or office use for the duration of the warranty period.