Seville Classics Foldable Storage Bench Ottoman, Charcoal Gray

$41.99 $36.45

Enjoy stylish and functional furniture with Seville Classics Foldable Storage Bench Ottoman in Charcoal Gray. Remove the tufted cushion top to reveal a generous storage area for organizing clothes, blankets, linens, toys, remotes and more! Use the removable inner bin to organize small items inside the bench. Secure the bin along the length on the bench’s interior with Velcro handles. Folding construction means the bench sets up in seconds and takes up little space in storage. 100% non-woven polyester in an elegant Charcoal Gray hue. Cushioned and tufted lid provides comfort and style. Removable inner bin for organizing smaller items. Solid MDF construction throughout with removable top. Easily unfolds for set-up- No tools required. Specifications Dimensions: 31.5'' W x 15.7" D x 15.7" H Inner Bin Dimensions: 14.8" W x 7.1" D x 4.1" H Capacities: 500 lbs. on the lid (when closed)- 50 lbs. for the interior bottom Weight: 15.7 lbs. Model #: WEB284 What’s in the Box? 1 base 1 large panel 1 lid 1 bin 1 small panel Limited 1-Year Warranty Seville Classics products are backed by a 1-year limited warranty unless otherwise specified. The warranty protects against original defects in material or workmanship under normal home or office use for the duration of the warranty period.