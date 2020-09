Seville Classics

Seville Classic Airlift Sit-stand Mobile Desk

The Airlift Sit-Stand Mobile Desk from Seville Classic is a height adjustable rolling desk that allows you to go from a sitting to a standing position effortlessly. Sleek and stylish design comes with 4 rolling casters for easy room-to-room mobility.