J.Crew

Sevilla Tiered Dress

$138.00 $96.60

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Product Details Our everyday-outfit motto: Put on a dress, done. We're living in styles like this one, with bra-friendly straps, floaty tiers and a flattering elastic waist that always looks good. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. A-line silhouette. Falls below knee, 52 1/2" from high point of shoulder (based on a size 6). 100% cotton. Elastic waistband. Pockets. Lined bodice. Machine wash. Import. Item BK950.