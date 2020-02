Herschel Supply Co.

Seventeen Belt Bag

$45.00 $7.48

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Just the right size for a day trip, a playful belt bag in fierce and fuzzy tiger-striped fleece offers quick, convenient access to all your small essentials. 12 ½"W x 6 ½"H x 3 ½"D. (Interior capacity: small.) Belt: 23 ½". 56 ½". Zip closure. Adjustable belt. Exterior zip pocket. Lined. 100% polyester. Hand wash, dry flat. Imported. Pop-In@Nordstrom