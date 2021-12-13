Catan Studio

Introduce a clever and strategic board game to those family & friends game nights. Players look to collect resources before their opponents do. Use the resources you collect to expand into other new settlements by building roads. Players & opponents should look to trade & barter when it comes to Catan. Be sure to pick the perfect strategy that suits you best to ultimately have your small island town grow into a flourishing city. Roll the dice, trade, build and you may be the first player to reach 10 victory points and thus win the game!