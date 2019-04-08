Real Techniques

No matter what you're trying to apply, whether it is make-up, foundation, or cream, this Real Techniques Setting Brush proves to be a valuable tool in your colection because it is highly practical and efficient. You will be able to look pixel-perfect without much effort on your part, and your looks won't crumble even under the harshest of environmental conditions. It is worth noting that the brushes from Real Techniques are made by hand, and are 100 per cent cruelty-free. The handle is extended, and as such, applying your make-up or foundation is a breeze.