NastyGal

Set The Pace Metallic Vibrator

$18.00 $9.00

Buy Now Review It

At NastyGal

What are you waitin' for? This vibrator features a streamlined sharf, 7 power settings, and power button. 100% waterproof. Battery not included. Read instructions before use. *Once the seal on this item is opened, it can no longer be returned or refunded.