Mikia

Set Of Two Beaded Bracelets

£200.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Button fastenings. Shell: Philippines. EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Mikia founder Aki Mitsubayashi sources inspiration for her jewellery designs from her many travels around the world. This set of two bracelets is strung with an array of sculptural handmade beads and will add a pop of colour to any outfit. Stack them with other styles.