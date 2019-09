The Little House Shop

Set Of Three Woven Plant Pot Baskets

£15.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Little House Shop

Offering a natural way to display fresh herbs, succulents and plants, the Set of 3 Woven Plant Pots are handwoven from braided Jute rope with a subtle criss-cross appearance. Sold in three sizes, they can be neatly arranged together on a plant stand or shelf, or can be displayed separately around the house. Each piece comes with an central PVC liner to avoid leakage and keep plants hydrated.