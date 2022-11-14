Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
By Anthropologie
Set Of Three Stackable Birthstone Rings
$58.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
By Anthropologie
Set Of Three Stackable Birthstone Rings
BUY
$58.00
Anthropologie
BaubleBar
Alise Cubic Zirconia Eternity Band
BUY
$13.50
$48.00
Nordstrom
Ottoman Hands
Dela Textured Band Ring
BUY
£24.00
Ottoman Hands
Ottoman Hands
Eleanor Emerald Cocktail Ring
BUY
£55.00
Ottoman Hands
More from By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Recycled Beanie
BUY
$30.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Puffer Head Scarf
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Oversized Cable-knit Sweater Vest
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Corset Shirt Dress
BUY
$99.95
$170.00
Anthropologie
More from Rings
By Anthropologie
Set Of Three Stackable Birthstone Rings
BUY
$58.00
Anthropologie
BaubleBar
Alise Cubic Zirconia Eternity Band
BUY
$13.50
$48.00
Nordstrom
Ottoman Hands
Dela Textured Band Ring
BUY
£24.00
Ottoman Hands
Ottoman Hands
Eleanor Emerald Cocktail Ring
BUY
£55.00
Ottoman Hands
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted