Diptyque

Set Of Small Candles (berries, Fig Tree, Roses)

$108.00

Buy Now Review It

At Diptyque

Set of 3 mini candles Baies recalls the irresistible freshness of a bouquet of roses, sweetened with blackcurrant leaves. Figuier evokes the tree's many charms: the warmth of its bark the freshness of its leaves and the milky sap of its fruit. Roses is a ravishing tribute to the queen of flowers. 3x70g