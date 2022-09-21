Diptyque

Set Of Mini Candles

$191.00

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Combining pure fragrances and chic packaging, Diptyque candles have been a favourite in design-conscious homes for more than 40 years. This set of three mini candles is a great way to introduce this coveted brand into your home. This set includes Baies, Diptyque's best selling candle - a bouquet of roses and blackcurrant leaves, Figuier - the warmth of fig wood, the freshness of its leaves and the milky sap prolong the pleasure of Philosykos eau de toilette. Roses - an armful of tender, changing roses that lightly evoke the world's most universally loved flowers.