Mytri Designs

Set Of Four Christmas Glass Baubles ‘nalika’

£25.90

Buy Now Review It

At Not On The High Street

Product description Beautiful Handmade Glass Baubles with Delicate Leaf Design in Shades of Copper Variations These stunning baubles with their delicate design add something unique to your tree. Delicately handcrafted in India with tank glass, antique mercuric silver and then coloured. We put as much care and love into making our decorations as you do into being a great host at Christmas. Tied with an aluminium cap and silk ribbon for ease of hanging. Our promise: At Mytri Designs we believe the production of our products should be ethical and fair to all involved. In order to ensure the sustainability of our products and methods we take the care of regularly checking in on our suppliers to ensure that the conditions and manufacturing processes are the best that they can be.