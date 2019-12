Flower Home by Drew Barrymore

Set Of Four Botanical Prints

$64.00 $32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

This set includes four framed prints, each depicting a different herb from your garden: cilantro, peppermint, rosemary, and lavender. The botanical prints are placed straight-in under glass, with 1-inch bullnose wood frames to provide definition. Even better, the frames are made from eco-friendly recycled wood.