Set Of Four Blue Tortoise Tumblers

For a casual drink in the garden or during a large dinner party, the tortoise glasses will complete any setting with their beautiful appearance. The glasses are hand blown, so the colour and pattern can vary. Combine the glasses with the tortoise carafe to complete your table setting. Contain: 0. Read more Brand&klevering Hailing from Amsterdam, &klevering was founded in 1992 with the simple aim of producing colourful and creative home accessories and gifts to brighten up everyday life.