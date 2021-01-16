Tyler Geertsen

Set Of 8 Hot Chocolate On A Stick

Set of 8 Hot Chocolate on a Stick Not every chilly day is created equal. Maybe it's "Just came in from sledding" cold. Or "I can't feel my face" cold. Take cozy comfort in this hot chocolate set, which features a flavor for every kind of cold you may be coming in from: French truffle, peanut butter cup, peppermint, and salted caramel. Each is a single serving—just stir it into milk—and made from all-natural flavorings and couverture (fancy for "finer grounds and more cocoa butter") chocolate. There are two of each flavor, so feel free to share—or save for your next sled run. Created by Tyler Geertsen. Handmade in California.