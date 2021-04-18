United States
Baggu
Set Of 5 Simpsons Totes
$60.00
At Baggu
A set of Standard Baggus in a delightful reusable pouch. Each set contains five unique prints, ideal for gifting. Our latest collection celebrates America’s favorite TV family. Take your favorite Simpsons character with you wherever you go. ● Set contains: Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie ● Bags measure 25 ½" × 15 ½" × 6" each ● Pouch measures 6 ½" × 5" × 2 ¼" ● Recycled ripstop nylon ● Machine washable