Adorn the home with the twinkling flames of the Diptyque Set of 5 Mini Candles, a collection of scented candles in an attractive gift box designed to appeal to the senses. Each of the Diptyque Set of 5 Mini Candles is housed in a glass holder with a black design that features the name of the fragrance, creating a simple, elegant effect that will enhance the appearance of any space. With a clean, even burn, the candles diffuse their scent throughout the room. The set includes the floral scents of Roses, Tubéreuse and Lys, a lily scent that is new to the Diptyque collection. In addition, the set also includes the black current and rose scent of Baies and the rich fruity aroma of Figuier.