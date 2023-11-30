Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Buy Black
Jewelry
Kevia
Set Of 5 18k Gold Stud Earrings
$37.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Kevia
Need a few alternatives?
Kat And Clarese
Silk Flower Choker
BUY
$130.00
Nordstrom
Off White
C/o Gabriel Urist Off Court 3.0 Necklace
BUY
$540.00
$1350.00
Off White
By Chari
Large Sade Hoops
BUY
$95.00
Amazon
Khiry
Tiny Adisa Drop With Pearl In Sterling Silver
BUY
$495.00
Khiry
More from Jewelry
Kat And Clarese
Silk Flower Choker
BUY
$130.00
Nordstrom
Off White
C/o Gabriel Urist Off Court 3.0 Necklace
BUY
$540.00
$1350.00
Off White
By Chari
Large Sade Hoops
BUY
$95.00
Amazon
Khiry
Tiny Adisa Drop With Pearl In Sterling Silver
BUY
$495.00
Khiry
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted