Set Of 48 Days Of Yore Mini Glass Tree Decorations

Style No. 4557216800243; Color Code: 000 Reminiscent of ornaments from holiday seasons of the past, this vintage-inspired set of 48 Christmas decorations dipped in colourful, metallic hues adds a touch of bygone charm to your tree. Online only Glass Set of 48 Imported Dimensions Ornaments: 3cm - 4cm diameter Box: 4cm H, 28cm L, 23cm W