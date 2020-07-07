Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Anthropologie
Set Of 4 Tetra Bowls
£64.00
£48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Named after the tropical freshwater fish, this collection lends an elegant aquatic touch to your table decor.
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Coquille Embellished Headband
$38.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Urbz Crystal Clear Window Planter
$25.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Calm The Chaos Journal
$14.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Giorgia Embroidered Maxi Dress
$228.00
$182.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted