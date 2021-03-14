Our Place

Set Of 4 Drinking Glasses

$50.00 $42.50

Buy Now Review It

At Our Place

We like to think we have the most versatile glasses out there. The perfect size, shape, and weight for iced coffee, wine, and even ice cream. Pick one up, they have the ultimate hand feel: substantial and weighty, but never heavy. To top it off, they stack neatly to save plenty of shelf space, and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Handmade from glass and sand and naturally colored with elements from the earth, no artificial dyes. Cheers! Sets of 4 or 8, 12 oz. glasses.