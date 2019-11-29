Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Torre & Tagus
Set Of 3 Woven Hampers
$150.00
$56.25
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Modern storage baskets that can be nested away when not in use. Set of 3. Imported Set includes:. Small: 12" x 13.5". Medium: 13" x 14". Large: 14.5" x 14.5"
Need a few alternatives?
Home Smile
Ceramic Aloe Ring Holder
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Caboodles
Small Round Caboodles Makeup Case
C$6.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Ikea
Värmer Basket
$39.99
from
Ikea
BUY
Nordstrom Rack
Woven Handle Basket
$49.97
from
Home Essentials and Beyond
BUY
More from Torre & Tagus
Torre & Tagus
Set Of 3 Woven Hampers
$150.00
$56.25
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Torre & Tagus
Cactus Spiny Ball Décor Canister, Small, White
$17.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Torre & Tagus
Large Black/white Stripe Kiri Bowl
$16.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Storage & Organization
Dyson
Pure Cool Dp04 Purifying Fan
$449.99
$299.99
from
Dyson
BUY
Oliver Bonas
Tiger Ring Holder
$14.50
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
Home Smile
Ceramic Aloe Ring Holder
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
World Market
Round Bookcase
$399.99
$239.99
from
World Market
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted