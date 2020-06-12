Bee's Wrap

Set Of 3 Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps

SUSTAINABLE, NATURAL FOOD STORAGE ALTERNATIVE: Meet Bee’s Wrap! – a uniquely designed plastic free and eco-friendly reusable food wrap made from organic cotton infused with sustainably harvested beeswax, jojoba oil and tree resin THE ORIGINAL, SINCE 2012: Bee’s Wrap is proudly hand-made in the US by a woman owned company in Middlebury, Vermont. Since 2012, we’ve created eco-friendly, reusable beeswax food wraps that provide a sustainable alternative for plastic free food storage ETHICALLY SOURCED, QUALITY INGREDIENTS: Made from GOTS-certified organic cotton, our food wraps have been handcrafted using our customized process, giving you industry-leading wraps that are the highest quality, washable, reusable and fully biodegradable DURABLE AND EASY TO USE: Foods stay fresh without the use of single use plastic. It will hold its shape when it cools, creating a seal. Keep away from heat. Wash with cool water and gentle soap, then reuse again and again CERTIFIED B CORPORATION: As a proud B Corp. and Green America certified, Bee's Wrap is committed to using our business as a vehicle for social change, bettering the lives of our customers, employees, community, and planet