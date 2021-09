Sass & Belle

Set Of 3 Glass Bud Vases, Amber Pink

£9.20

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

Fall in love with the set of 3 organic shaped vases Choice of either plain, pink, green, grey, turquoise or yellow colours. The imperfect edges and bubbles in the glass add character and texture Size ; 10 cm x 6 cm ; 9 cm x 6 cm ; 8 cm x 8 cm