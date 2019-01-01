Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Nordstrom At Home
Set Of 3 Cheese Knives
$29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Including a knife for soft, spreadable cheese, one for semi-hard cheese and one for hard cheese, this chic set is made for those who take their cheese seriously—so, pretty much everyone."/
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
West Elm
Gold Flatware Sets
$104.00
from
West Elm
BUY
DETAILS
Table Art
Walnut Spoon
$18.00
from
Still House
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
4-pack Forks
$12.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Mepra
Mepra Due Chopsticks, Oro Ice
$40.00
from
The Line
BUY
More from Nordstrom At Home
DETAILS
Nordstrom At Home
Lorenza Bath Towel
$29.00
$14.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom At Home
Ribbed Velour Bath Rug
$39.00
$28.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom At Home
Wine Rack
$49.00
$29.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom At Home
Marble & Acacia Wood Lazy Susan
$69.00
$45.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted