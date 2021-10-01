Vicky Nelson Designs

Set Of 3 Botanical Fruit Prints – Art Print – Kitchen Art

This series of fruit prints are inspired by my love of nature, bold colours, simple lines and shapes. All with Navy Background. Please do not hesitate to get in touch if you would like to enquire about having a different coloured background Printed on textured 300gsm Fine Art Paper The print set is available in three sizes A5 (21cm x 15cm) A4 (30cm x 21cm) A3 (42cm x 30cm) PLEASE NOTE this print is currently SOLD UNFRAMED and is shipped in flat in a rigid postal envelope or rolled in a postal tube if A3