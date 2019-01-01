Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorStorage & Organization
CB2

Set Of 2 Wing Bookends

$19.95
At CB2
Flat pieces of handcrafted steel lend equal support to stacked books. Folded at 90-degree angles with wing-like curves, metal shines with copper finish. wing bookends set of two is a CB2 exclusive.
Featured in 1 story
College Student Gift Guide
by Sabrina Rojas Weiss