Set Of 2 Orien Outdoor Rope Weaved Dining Chairs, Black

Your garden area is looking for a little love too! Our Jace dining chair in light grey is an elegant choice for your outdoors interior. The Scandinavian design can be used as indoors and outdoors seating. The wide weaved rope backrest in a natural colour and soft fabric grey padded seat with a black metal frame has been considered for your comfort in mind as well as a stylish piece of furniture for your outdoor patio. The Jace dining chair is great for conservatories as well as in your garden or dining room, adding a natural touch to space. Also available in different colour cushions. As with any stylish garden furniture, the Jace should be kept under shelter indoors away from rain and other turbulent weather. Product Summary Range: Jace Style: Scandinavian Type: Outdoor chair Colour: Light grey, natural, black Material: Rope, fabric seat, metal frame Seat Filling: UK FR Foam Assembly: No Assembly Required Note: Additional care should be applied to outdoor furniture, including rattan products, to increase the longevity of the product. Please avoid prolonged periods outside in the rain, wind, or cold weather. Dimensions Total Size: H 80cm x W 46cm x D 49cm Packing Dimensions: 49cm x 54cm x 88cm Weight: 6.2kg