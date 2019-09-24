Details
An ergonomically designed oil sprayer that can be used with most cooking oils for a healthier alternative to aerosol cooking sprays. The unique fan-shaped spray is made to cover more surface area while using less oil. Can also be used with balsamic vinegar, lime juice, and cooking wine.
Materials: Plastic
Care: Bottle is top-rack dishwasher safe. Hand wash sprayer in soapy water. Not oven or microwave safe
Features unique, fan-shaped spray
Ergonomic trigger
Healthier alternative to aerosol cooking sprays
Made in China
Capacity: 8 fl. oz. each
Dimensions: 6.25" x 3"
Weight: 0.14 lb.