amzdeal

Set Of 2 Nesting Coffee Tables

$62.99

Buy Now Review It

☕【FREE COMBINATION】 Amzdeal nesting coffee tables include a large table (Φ 23.6 × 19.7 inch) and a small table (Φ 15.7 × 16.3 inch). Small table can be placed under the bigger one. You can combine them as you like. ☕【STRONG STRUCTURE】 Assembled from solid particle board and steel legs for more stability and durability. The large table can support 99lbs (45kg) and the small one can support 66lbs (40kg). ☕【INGENIOUS DESIGN】 Unique semi-circular steel frame design and the round tabletop give smooth and beautiful lines, and higher security. Equipped with adjustable foot pads to make the table stable on uneven floors. ☕【ELEGANCE & RETRO】 Designed in vintage style, amzdeal nesting coffee table set is elegant and minimalist, bringing charm to your living room and giving your visitors a good impression on your home. ☕【EASY TO ASSEMBLE】 You can easily set it up in 15 minutes. Installation instructions and accessories are all included in the package. We are willing to solve any questions about the product for you, please feel free to contact us.