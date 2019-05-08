Filimin

Connect with those you love, no matter where they live in the world. Touch your friendship lamp and their lamp lights, the same color as yours! Connect as many lamps together as you wish. Each person connects their lamp to their Wi-Fi, then touches the lamp whenever they are thinking of their loved ones. Perfect for parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, or the long-distance special someone. Friendship Lamps can light hundreds of colors. Choose a different color for each family member, play color wars with your niece or nephew, or just let your best friend know you are thinking of them. The Friendship Lamp set of two consists of two lamps that come pre-paired in a group, or can be added to an existing group. This set can be shipped to only one address. Shown here is our classic design with tiffany pattern. Also available is our modern design, with no pattern on the shade. All Friendship Lamps are hand-assembled in Wichita, Kansas. For questions, contact support@filimin.com