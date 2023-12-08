Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Anthropologie
Set Of 2 Crystal Bow Barrettes
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Pearl Cluster Crown Headband
BUY
$19.60
$28.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Set Of 2 Crystal Bow Barrettes
BUY
$24.00
Anthropologie
My Mum Made It
Beaded Bow Hair Pins
BUY
£17.47
My Mum Made It
Curried Myrrh
Tiana Bow
BUY
£148.00
Free People
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Velvet Jewelry Roll Case
BUY
$78.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Street Style Beanie
BUY
$38.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Bistro Tile Side Plates, Set Of 4
BUY
$56.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Pearl Cluster Crown Headband
BUY
$19.60
$28.00
Anthropologie
More from Hair Accessories
Anthropologie
Pearl Cluster Crown Headband
BUY
$19.60
$28.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Set Of 2 Crystal Bow Barrettes
BUY
$24.00
Anthropologie
My Mum Made It
Beaded Bow Hair Pins
BUY
£17.47
My Mum Made It
Curried Myrrh
Tiana Bow
BUY
£148.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted