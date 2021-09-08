Cristal d'Arques

Set Of 2 Cocktail Glasses, 300 Ml

£19.99 £9.69

Enhance the dining table by adding a touch of elegance with these wonderful Cristal d’Arques Cocktail Glasses, ideal for dinner parties and special occasions. Finished in a delicate crystalline design, these martini cocktails glasses ooze sophistication and arrive complete in a stylish gift box making them a perfect present for newlyweds or new homeowners. With a generous 300 ml capacity, these coupe cocktail glasses are chip resistant and dishwasher suitable so you can easily clean after use.