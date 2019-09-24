Search
Products fromShopBeautyTools
Morphe

Set 681 - 18 Piece Brush Set

$39.00$20.00
At Morphe Brushes
This 18 piece brush set has a combination of natural brushes for powders and synthetic brushes for your creams and liquids. A great set for someone who wants a little bit of everything. (Bristles: natural and synthetic / 18 brush slots) COLLECTION INCLUDES: Jumbo Deluxe Fan Brush - 7 1/2" Powder Brush - 8" Contour Brush - 7" Angle Blush Brush - 7" Foundation Brush - 7 1/4" Deluxe Crease Brush - 7" Deluxe Shadow Brush - 7" Blending Crease Brush - 6 3/4" Blending Fluff - 7" Concealer Brush - 6 3/4" Small Shadow Brush - 7" Lip Brush - 6 1/2" Angle Liner Brush - 6 1/4" Pointed Liner Brush - 6 1/2" Smudger Brush - 6 1/4" Detail Brush - 6 1/2" Spoolie - 7" Brow/Lash Groomer - 6 3/4" Brush Case - 9 1/2" x 20" (open) 9 1/2" x 5" (closed)
Featured in 1 story
Gifts For The Biggest Beauty Fan In Your Life
by Thatiana Diaz