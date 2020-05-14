Smith

Session Mips Helmet

$160.00 $119.98

Buy Now Review It

At Backcountry

Style meets ventilation for total comfort in all-mountain applications in the new Smith Session MIPS Helmet. This all-new cranium coverage keeps your noggin on lock down with a combination of Smiths Koroyd technology and MIPS, shielding you from impacts both direct and oblique, so you can charge through rowdy rock gardens, while staying ventilated as you weave your way through technical switchbacks to the top for round two. And smith doesn't hold back on the good looks either, with a modern and sleek style that falls neatly between the previously loved Rover and Forefront, giving just a little more coverage than its cross-country cousin, but with less bulk than the enduro-ready Forefront. Since your crashes rarely happen at a straight-on angle, MIPS addresses the specific pressures of an oblique, or non-direct impact, by separating the outer shell from the inner, MIPS layer. In the event of an angled impact, the outer layer slides across the MIPS layer, dissipating rotational force to reduce brain deformation, which is often responsible for concussions and long term damage. Since the impact of mountain bike crashes tends to happen at angles other than 90 degrees, this added element of protection will likely come into play if you take an unfortunate digger. Backing up the MIPS technology with a bit of Smith's own work is a layer of Koroyd protection. Koroyd is what Smith is calling the funny looking layer of honeycomb tubes that runs beneath the outer shell and more traditional EPS foam. It's made of thousands of tiny, extruded co-polymer tubes that absorb impact but have a fenestrated surface that allows for a level of breathability impossible to achieve with solid EPS foam while absorbing a claimed 30% more energy. Plus, it's pretty cool looking, especially in Smith's mix of contrasting and complementary color schemes. For total comfort, Smith equips the Session with 15 optimized vents that channel air in, and AirEvac at the front edge that sends cool air underneath your sunglasses to keep your lenses as fog-free as possible on long, sweaty climbs. The back is adjustable with VaporFit adjustment system that allows you to ratchet things down to the perfect spot, while the inside XT2 liner fights odor, and allows for easy washing after a particularly perspiration packed ride. The visor in front is adjustable in three positions to allow you the right amount of coverage for open, treeless climbs, and wooded, shady descents alike. And to make sure you've got the means for night rides and grabbing sick footy, the helmet is compatible with both light and camera mounts.