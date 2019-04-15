Search
Hay

Serving Tray

$40.00
At Hay
A simple, circular shape combined with a lustrous rainbow or metallic finish results in this functional and decorative tray. HAY’s Serving Tray is made in stainless steel and can be used for desks and miscellaneous household objects.
