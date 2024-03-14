Nails Inc.

Serving Swirls Nail Polish Set

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Designed in an ice blue iridescent taffeta, the Jasira Jacket is a trench coat with a bit of shine and a lot of style. The classic silhouette features an asymmetrical stitch detail below the hips allowing for extra flare and elegant movement, flattering fit and a unique, rounded hem effect. Functional buttons and ties at the waist provide a snug fit or wear it loose with the Perla Gown. Add the Karina Earring to complete the look.