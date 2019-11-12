Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Serve Tray Reactive Glaze Oval

Update your serveware collection with this Oval Reactive Glaze Serve Tray from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia. This oval serve tray makes a great addition to your servings needs. Featuring a glossy glazed finish along with a slightly raised irregular rim for a unique touch, this serveware accessory is perfectly sized for serving up a variety of snacks and appetizers. Whether you use it for everyday meals or while entertaining it can be simply put into a dishwasher or a microwave for convenient cleaning and reheating food items.Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.