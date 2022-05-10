United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Exponent Beauty
Serum Starter Kit: Firming Filter Coq10 Serum
$168.00
At Exponent Beauty
Reinvigorating CoQ10 is preserved in its most potent powder state. When activated with our Quadruple Hydrator, it instantly transforms into a Superior Serum with a light gel-cream texture in seconds, minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to smooth complexion without irritation. Apply in the evening on damp, clean skin under a moisturizer.