Biologique Recherche

Serum Colostrum Vg

$76.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rescue Spa

Colostrum VG serum is an intensive lipid-restoring treatment that will act as a liquid cushion to help strengthen the skin barrier. Its core formula gives it incomparable nourishing properties, helping to reduce surface dryness and maintain deep hydration in the skin. The water content of the epidermis is restored, promotingten the reconstitution of the absent or deteriorated lipidic protective film. The skin regains lasting suppleness and comfort. • MOISTURIZING • RICH IN LIPIDS Recommended for dehydrated and undernourished.