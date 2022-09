Kérastase

Sérum Cicanuit Hair Serum

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kérastase

A lightweight serum to restore hair fiber overnight. Recovers sensitized and bleached hair throughout the night. Delivers a deep and durable hair hydration. Overnight recovery for a morning hairstyle with frizz control. 89% less hair breakage*. 74% smoother hair*. Reduces the appearance of split ends by 53%. Visibly reduces the appearance of surface damage on hair.