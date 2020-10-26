Serta

Serta Super Soft Reversible Heated Throw Blanket

$59.99

Polyester INCLUDES: (1) Soft plush/sherpa heated throw MATERIALS: Made from ultra-soft 100% polyester brushed microplush that reverses to a plush, cozy, Sherpa lining for an incredibly cozy feel FEATURES: Easy to use controller has 5-heat settings to maintain your own perfect comfort level; Controller has a 8. 5' power cord for easy placement; built in 4-hour automatic shut off for safety, power savings and convenience CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine wash in warm water and tumble dry on low setting DIMENSIONS: 50"x 60" Serta has value in mind with this new collection of microplush heated throws in solid colors and prints. With the same trusted heating elements this 175 gsm throw offers an opportunity to promote a value the customer cannot resist. Generously oversized at 50" x 60" you can curl up and enjoy the cozy retreat of your choice. . . reading, football, an afternoon nap! Don't limit your options. You have a choice of 5 different heat settings to keep you at the perfect temperature choice for you. Featuring an 8. 66" cord, choose your spot to relax. Serta provides safety with the 4-hour automatic turn off feature.